Bond Hearing Rescheduled For Arkansas Man Accused Of Promoting Prostitution

A bond hearing which had been scheduled for Tuesday in the case of a Fort Smith, Arkansas, man accused of promoting prostitution in Osage Beach has been rescheduled for next week, the 13th.

Johnnie Jackson is charged with one felony count after being arrested at an Osage Beach hotel when officers set up a sting to take him into custody. It’s alleged that Jackson admitted that he had arranged other sexual encounters at other locations in the area in the past.

Jackson remains in the Camden County Jail on a $150,000 bond.