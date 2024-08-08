Edgar Looks Forward Towards Sheriff’s Office Goals

Although there’s an outside possibility of an off-party candidate to file to make a run at the Camden County Sheriff’s seat in the November General Election, Republican primary winner Chris Edgar now has his sights set on getting ready to step into the office as the top law enforcement officer in the county.

Edgar says he’s thankful and humbled by the support he received on Tuesday.

NEWS-08-08-2024 EDGAR WINS-1

One of the first items to take care of on Edgar’s agenda is to create a citizens advisory board for the office.

NEWS-08-08-2024 EDGAR WINS-2

Edgar also says he will write up three- and five-year plans for the office and make sure the Climax Springs School District has a school resource officer.