Bond Increased On Miller County Man Facing Drug Charges

A 58 year old Miller County man facing drug charges who was requesting bond revocation has instead had his bond increased by a judge.

Anthony Gimello Sr. was arrested in early 2021 after drug task force members seized a large amount of narcotics including fentanyl, meth and cocaine from his Eldon home.

Judge Kenneth Hayden ruled this week that there was probable cause to believe Gimello had violated conditions of his 100-thousand dollar bond and he increased it to 150-thousand.

The Judge also added a new condition requiring Gimello to be drug-tested twice a week.

Gimello’s trial on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon was to be next month but it has been postponed to a date that has not yet been determined.