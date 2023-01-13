Sex Offender In Camden County Now Faces Drug Charges

A registered sex offender in Camden County now finds himself facing a felony drug charge after being arrested during a compliance check Wednesday afternoon.

That’s according to Sergeant Scott Hines from the sheriff’s office who tells KRMS News that deputies, highway patrol troopers and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group converged on a location in the 1000-block of Dry Hollow Road before locating stolen property from an ongoing investigation in Osage Beach along with suspected methamphetamine, unlawfully possessed prescription medications and paraphernalia.

Taken into custody at the time was 33-year-old Jasper Smith who has since, reportedly, posted a $10,000 bond.

***Release:

Camdenton, MO, 01-12-23 – Tuesday afternoon, 01-11-23, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies, MSHP Troopers, and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group conducted a Sex Offender Compliance Check in the 1000 block of Dry Hollow Road South of Camdenton.

During the compliance check, deputies located stolen property from an ongoing investigation in Osage Beach, methamphetamine, unlawfully possessed prescription medications, and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.

Jasper Scott Smith, 33, of Camdenton was arrested and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.

Smith is charged with the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Class D Misdemeanor of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held on a $10,000 surety bond.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.