Bones Discovered in Camdenton Vo-Tech Class

The Camdenton Vo-Tech School may have stumbled onto a scene you’d watch on a TV crime show…the discovery of a couple bones in a car they were using for a class.\

The lesson apparently ended at that point with law enforcement responding to the scene to start investigating the discovery. At this time, there is no official information being released about whether it’s believed the bones are human or from an animal such as a deer or where the car came from.

KRMS News will pass along more information when released.