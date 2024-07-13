Boone County Firefighter Killed In Water Rescue Laid To Rest On Saturday

A high-water rescue early Monday morning on Bear Creek at Rangeline Street in Boone County turns tragic killing one first responder and injuring two other people.

The highway patrol says the two first responders were returning to the bank with two others they rescued from a vehicle in the water when the rescue vessel lost power and began to drift in the strong current before swamping and ejecting everyone aboard.

Two of the three occupants suffered minor injuries and were released at the scene.

The driver, however, 42-year-old Matthew Tobben of Sturgeon, A Boone County Assistant Fire Chief, was located a short distance from the vessel and pronounced dead at the scene.

A special video of his life was put together and can be seen below:

https://www.tributeslides.com/tributes/show/MFMRNL8PS5J52KG4

Funeral Information:

Funeral services have been finalized for Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Matthew Tobben. The Boone County Fire Protection District, the Union Fire Protection District and the Missouri Fire Service Funeral Assistance Team are jointly planning and coordinating these services. Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2024, from 3 pm to 8 pm at Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, MO and the funeral, with full fire service honors, will be Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 11 am at East Central College in Union, MO. The burial will be private.

Visitation

3 PM to 8 PM

Friday, July 12, 2024

Oltmann Funeral Home

103 N Church St, Union, MO 63084

Funeral Service

11:00 AM

Saturday, July 13, 2024

East Central College

1964 Prairie Dell Road, Union, MO 63084