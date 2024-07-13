Boone County Firefighter Killed In Water Rescue Laid To Rest On Saturday

Sat. Jul 13th, 2024
A high-water rescue early Monday morning on Bear Creek at Rangeline Street in Boone County turns tragic killing one first responder and injuring two other people.
The highway patrol says the two first responders were returning to the bank with two others they rescued from a vehicle in the water when the rescue vessel lost power and began to drift in the strong current before swamping and ejecting everyone aboard.
Two of the three occupants suffered minor injuries and were released at the scene.
The driver, however, 42-year-old Matthew Tobben of Sturgeon, A Boone County Assistant Fire Chief, was located a short distance from the vessel and pronounced dead at the scene.
Toben was laid to rest on Saturday in Union, MO.
A special video of his life was put together and can be seen below:
