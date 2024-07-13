Camden County Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash

A two-vehicle accident early Friday afternoon involving a motorcycle on Franklin Drive near Route-A in Camden County sends one person to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says the motorcycle driven by 40-year-old Michael Moulder, of Montreal, was heading southbound in the northbound lane before encountering the vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chelsea Lewis, of Linn Creek.

Lewis was uninjured while Moulder suffered minor injuries and was treated at Lake Regional. Moulder was wearing a helmet at the time.