Canada Man Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

A medical emergency is being called a possible cause for another drowning that happened early Friday evening in Camden County.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened at the 45-mile mark of the Osage Arm when 78-year-old Lawrence Moore of St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada entered the water from a dock.

Moore’s body was discovered a short time later and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drowning is the second of the year reported at Lake of the Ozarks.