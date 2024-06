The Boston Celtics are the champions of the NBA.

They beat the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night a resounding win 106 to 88 big game for Jason Tatum the St. Louisan in at 31 points 8 rebounds and 11 assists, but it’s Jalen Brown the former Cal bear named the series most valuable player

It’s Tatum’s first World Championship

Boston wins the series four games to one