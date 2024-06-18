Osage Beach & Lake Ozark To Be Featured In Special Documentary About Police Officers

Lights, camera, action…the cities of Osage Beach and Lake Ozark have agreed to a deal with a company by the name of Lucky-8 Productions, LLC, to come in to roll the cameras for a documentary series about police officers.

“It does not spend any city dollars, does not commit any city resources….but this will allow Lucky-8 TV to feature the Osage Beach Police Department, and it’s officers, in a TV show…tentatively set for a major national cable liner tv network.”

Osage Beach Attorney Cole Bradbury.

Representing Lucky-8, spokesperson Alicia Green says the focus of the docu-series is to shine positive light on officers who are willing to work with the production company.

Lucky-8 got turned onto Lake of the Ozarks in light of recent covid-based publicity.

Plans are to have the cameras rolling for the first time here in the lake area over the July 4th holiday.