fbpx

Wed. Jun 19th, 2024

 

Osage Beach & Lake Ozark To Be Featured In Special Documentary About Police Officers

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, June 18th, 2024

Lights, camera, action…the cities of Osage Beach and Lake Ozark have agreed to a deal with a company by the name of Lucky-8 Productions, LLC, to come in to roll the cameras for a documentary series about police officers.

“It does not spend any city dollars, does not commit any city resources….but this will allow Lucky-8 TV to feature the Osage Beach Police Department, and it’s officers, in a TV show…tentatively set for a major national cable liner tv network.”

Osage Beach Attorney Cole Bradbury.

Representing Lucky-8, spokesperson Alicia Green says the focus of the docu-series is to shine positive light on officers who are willing to work with the production company.

Lucky-8 got turned onto Lake of the Ozarks in light of recent covid-based publicity.

Plans are to have the cameras rolling for the first time here in the lake area over the July 4th holiday.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, June 18th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony