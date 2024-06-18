Cardinals Win Over The Marlins Down In Miami

The Cardinals starting to turn a corner a little bit although not always impressive and How they do it….they get the job done a 12 inning win over the Marlins last night 7 to 6 down in Miami

Bullpen ultimately can’t hold it for Sonny Gray who was in line for the win Jojo Romero giving up a long ball to Brian de la Cruz in the bottom of the eighth inning

But Mason win a home run in the top of the 12th inning put the Cardinals up for good….7 to 6 the final

Cardinals now a game above the 500 mark…..Hard to believe they’re not great at the plate right now

You think back a few weeks ago when they had reached rock bottom….Pitching good not great bullpen

Sometimes good interesting team for sure