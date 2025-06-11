BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Tried to Disarm Deputy and Fled from Traffic Stop in Camden County

ORIGINAL: Camdenton – You may notice an increase in law enforcement in the Camdenton area. Sheriff’s deputies along with officers from theand troopers from theare currently searching the area for a white male suspect who fled a traffic stop on North State Highway 5 after attempting to take a deputy’s sidearm. The suspect is a white male believed to be wearing blue jeans, only one shoe, and no shirt. Local schools and daycare centers have been notified of the situation. If you see this subject, do not approach but call 911 immediately.