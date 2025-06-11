Wednesday Is The Deadline For Registering In Parole Board Public Comments

Today is the deadline to register to speak at a public comment meeting to give input into the state’s existing codes and regulations of the parole granting process

The meeting was set up following an executive order issued calling for a comprehensive review of the Missouri Parole Board and Department of Corrections.

The executive order requires the formation of a working group of stakeholders to conduct the review which includes representatives of law enforcement, corrections, the judiciary and the public.

The public comment meeting will be this Friday, June 13th, from 1-3 p.m. in House Hearing Room 7 at the State Capitol Building.

The deadline to register with the D-O-C to speak during the meeting is at 5:00 this afternoon.

More info:

Notice of Public Hearing

Executive Order 25-07 requires the Missouri Parole Board and the Missouri Department of Corrections to conduct a comprehensive review of the existing Code of State Regulation Rules governing the Missouri Parole Board and the parole granting process. The executive order requires the formation of a working group of stakeholders comprised of representatives of law enforcement, corrections, the judiciary, and the public to conduct this review. The working group shall be charged with developing recommendations for amendments to the existing rules and any proposed new rules with the goal of providing clarity, transparency, and accountability for the parole process.

Links to EO 25-07 and the current rules governing the parole process are provided below.

Governor’s Executive Order 25-07

Missouri Secretary of State: Code of State Regulations

The members of the working group are:

Tony Helfrecht, Missouri Parole Board Chairman Matt Briesacher, MODOC General Counsel Trevor Foley, MODOC Director Judge Brouck Jacobs, 13th Judicial Circuit Kent Oberkrom, Missouri Parole Board Member Will Lynch, Newton County Prosecuting Attorney Martin Rucker, Missouri Parole Board Member Stacey Lannert, Founder of Healing Sisters Steven Mueller, Missouri Parole Board Operations Manager Matt Oller, Audrain County Sheriff Charlie Baker, Parole Analyst Roye Cole, Webster County Sheriff John Mosley, MODOC Director of the Division of Probation and Parole Kim Beshear, Cole County Victim Advocate TBD, General Public/Formerly Incarcerated Member

One member, the public member, is expected to be confirmed prior to the public meeting.

The working group will hold a public comment meeting to hear from stakeholders and/or members of the public regarding possible updates to the state rules governing the parole hearing process.

The meeting will be held 1-3 p.m. Friday, June 13, 2025, in House Hearing Room 7 at the Missouri State Capitol Building.

Please email: DOC.EO25_07signup@doc.mo.gov to sign up to speak to the working group.

Speakers must sign up through the email address above, no later than 5 p.m. central time Wednesday, June 11, 2025 .

. Speakers will comment in the order in which they signed up.

Verbal comments will be limited to five minutes per signup.

Written comments will be accepted via the email address above at any time.



Trevor Foley, Director

Missouri Department of Corrections

Tony Helfrecht, Chairman

Missouri Parole Board