BREAKING: Camden County Presiding Commissioner Facing Two Felony Counts in Connection to Flock Camera Theft

Camden County Presiding Commissioner Todd “Ike” Skelton has formally been charged with two felony counts and a misdemeanor for the alleged removal of a Flock camera used by law enforcement to record license plates.

The first felony count against Skelton, in connection to the license plate reader (LPR) being removed from its location along eastbound-54 near D-Road, is a class-D stealing charge while the second class-D felony filed is a charge of tampering with service of utility or institution. Skelton is also charged with a class-B misdemeanor for obstructing government operations.

The Missouri Office of Prosecution Services has been appointed as a special prosecuting attorney for the case which is filed Camden County.

A warrant was not issued for the charges but rather a criminal summons was issued with Skelton’s first appearance set for April 22, 2025, in front of Judge Michael Gilley.