Defendant in Fatal Boating Accident Sentenced to 17 Years-Could Be Released After 120-Day Treatment Program

A 62-year-old Sunrise Beach man sentenced to 10 years on one count and seven on a second count in connection to an August-2023 fatal boating accident will likely not serve any more than four months in prison.

Bobby Gene Childers had been charged with BWI-Death of Another and BWI-Serious Injury following the wreck at the 24-mile mark of the main channel that took the life of 44-year-old Nicolette McKenna.

Childers entered an Alford plea to the charges in December which does not admit guilt but does concede there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

His sentence last week was ordered to be executed under having to serve a 120-day treatment and then be eligible for probation if the treatment is successful.