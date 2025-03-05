Camden County Commission Hit with Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

A wrongful termination lawsuit has been filed against the Camden County Commission by former County Counselor Jeffrey Green.

The petition filed alleges Green was told by the commission that a closed session on January 22nd of this year was noticed to cover legal actions to talk about how a deficiency in the county’s health insurance fund could be addressed. It was during that meeting, however, commissioners James Gohagan and Ike Skelton moved and seconded a motion to terminate Green’s service effective the day before.

The petition also alleges that the county, according to the hiring contract, did not provide Green with 365 days notice before his services would be terminated, that the county failed to respond to letters demanding payment for services provided and that the county failed to pay amounts owed under the contract.

Green’s lawsuit is asking for minimum damages not less than $194,000 for attorney fees, court costs, litigation expenses, and pre-and-post interest on amounts awarded by the court.

