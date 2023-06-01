UPDATE: Firefighters on Way to Reported Possible Condo Fire on Horseshoe Bend

UPDATE STORY:

Some early excitement with a call reporting a possible condo fire on Horseshoe Bend. Firefighters from several lake area districts were dispatched around 7:00 Thursday morning to 106 Falls Point Drive at the end of Carol Road after receiving a call indicating there was smoke but no flames visible coming from a ceiling area of one unit. Calls for mutual aid were cancelled a short time later after personnel from the Lake Ozark Fire District determined there was no fire. Residents at the scene told KRMS News that, earlier, lights started to flicker and they heard what sounded like a small explosion prompting the initial report of a possible fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

KRMS News also responded to the scene.