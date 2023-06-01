Statewide Drought Alert Declared in Missouri

With summertime heat still to come, a Drought Alert has been declared for the State of Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson signed the executive order, Wednesday, in accordance with the state’s Drought Mitigation and Response Plan. Most of the state is currently identified as experiencing abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions.

In the lake area, southern Camden and Miller counties fall under the abnormally dry designation with northern Camden and central Miller Counties now under moderate drought conditions. Northern Miller and most of Morgan counties are identified as currently experiencing severe conditions while northeast Morgan County is experiencing extreme conditions.

Benton County is split with the southern part of the county falling under moderate and the northern part of the county identified as in the severe drought range.

The statewide drought declaration makes various forms of assistance available to Missouri farmers and other producers along the food supply chains.