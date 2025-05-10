fbpx

Public Comment Period Opens to Collect Input on 2026-2030 STIP Being Considered by Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission

A 30-day public review and comment period is underway to submit input to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission about a draft of the proposed Fiscal Year 2026-2030 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The draft submitted to the commission makes available $13.2 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years.

Of that $13.2 billion, the draft STIP details $9.5 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, with another $1.7 billion of General Revenue for the Improve I-70 (eye-70) program and $2.8 billion for the costs to plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate and repair nearly 200 miles of the corridor.

The STIP also calls for more than $577 million for Interstate-44 improvements.

Input about the proposed STIP can be submitted through MoDOT’s website with the commission expected to consider and act on the STIP during its meeting on July 9th.

Reporter Mike Anthony