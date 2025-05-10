Public Comment Period Opens to Collect Input on 2026-2030 STIP Being Considered by Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission

A 30-day public review and comment period is underway to submit input to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission about a draft of the proposed Fiscal Year 2026-2030 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The draft submitted to the commission makes available $13.2 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years.

Of that $13.2 billion, the draft STIP details $9.5 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, with another $1.7 billion of General Revenue for the Improve I-70 (eye-70) program and $2.8 billion for the costs to plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate and repair nearly 200 miles of the corridor.

The STIP also calls for more than $577 million for Interstate-44 improvements.

Input about the proposed STIP can be submitted through MoDOT’s website with the commission expected to consider and act on the STIP during its meeting on July 9th.