BREAKING: LOTO Lodging Tax Ruled Unconstitutional by Missouri Supreme Court

The Missouri State Supreme Court puts the hammer down declaring the lodging tax being collected for the past 30 years at Lake of the Ozarks as unconstitutional.

A decision handed down on Tuesday reverses an earlier circuit court ruling and declared that any further action by the county advisory boards and any further collection of the lodging taxes would be an unconstitutional statutory scheme.

The cases are also being remanded back to the circuit court for appointment of trustees to wind up and dissolve the Camden County and Miller County lake area business districts.

The lodging tax has provided between $1.1 million and $1.7 million annually to promote and advertise the lake area.

KRMS News has reached out to the Tri-County Lodging Association and the Convention and Visitor Bureau for comment which was unavailable as of around 9:00 this morning.