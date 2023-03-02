BREAKING: Second Victim in Edwards Shooting on Feb. 19th Dies, Additional Charges Expected to be Filed Against the Suspect

Further charges are expected to be filed in Camden County after the second victim in the February 19th shooting in Edwards passed away. KRMS News has learned that the second victim, 54-year-old Tammy Larrabee, died on Friday, the 24th, five days after the incident. Sergeant Scott Hines says the sheriff’s office cannot confirm the death of Larabee or her identity but is working with the prosecuting attorney’s office to make sure appropriate charges are filed. The other victim, 56-year-old Eric Cantrell, died at the scene while the suspect, 20-year-old Alexander Ozzy Cantrell-King, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the shooting. The preliminary report issued by the sheriff’s office indicated that Cantrell-King was related to the victims with Larrabee’s name withheld due to being a victim. More information is expected to be released on Thursday by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. In the meantime, the 20-year-old Cantrell-King remains being held without bond.