Lake Ozark BOA To Hold Special Session Friday At 9AM

City officials in Lake Ozark will look into the future when they meet for a special session this Friday morning.

Administrator Harrison Fry says several topics are expected to be covered as the city plans for 2023.

“Followup from some of the items in new business from this week that they wanted to get a little bit more educated on before making a decision. And after that we hope to be able to communicate with the internal stakeholders we’ve got here community members at large, what it is we are working on on a large scale separate from traditional operations.”

Specific items for the special session are to include infrastructure investment, public safety and economic development.

The Lake Ozark special session begins at 9:00 tomorrow morning in city hall.