Royals Win Over Cubs While Cardinals Tie With The Marlins In Spring Training

Royals win yesterday afternoon this time beating the Chicago Cubs And it’s the pitching that does the trick, six to nothing was the final score for the Royals.

Another offseason acquisition this, time it Seth Lugo he goes two innings at the start walked a batter gave up a hit and Struck out one he earns the win and the royals bring in six relievers after Lugo to close the door.

Nick Prado at the plate a home run his first of the spring he drives in three as well he has hit very well at spring training in Arizona for the Royals the last couple of years let’s see if he can translate that to a big year at The Plate in the regular season.

Then there’s the Cardinals as they continue to play well 1 -1 tie yesterday against the fish as they share that spring training facility down in Jupiter, Florida at Roger Dean Stadium.

The story of the day, however, the Cardinals look to be bringing on veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford, formerly of The San Francisco Giants, former three -time All -Star.

He’s won a gold glove for different occasions, and he had a top five MVP finish for the Giants in 2021 would come on as some insurance behind shortstop Masyn Winn.