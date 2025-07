Two people are injured, one seriously, when a car left Route-J to turn onto Highway-5 and was hit by a southbound motorcycle.

That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened around 4:20 Friday afternoon.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 46-year-old man from Versailles, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital while the driver of the car, a 74-year-old woman from Camdenton, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.