BREAKING: Body Pulled From Water After Search at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a water search was initiated Thursday afternoon (Dec. 22) for a man who reportedly fell in at Lake of the Ozarks. No other official details have been released at this time.

However, sources close to KRMS News indicate that the 68-year-old man was on a house boat in the area of Surdyke Port-20 when he apparently ended up in the water. Rescue personnel from the Osage Beach Fire District and the highway patrol responded to the scene. As of late Thursday afternoon, Osage Beach Fire indicated that the man’s body was pulled from the water which has a surface temperature of about 47-degrees.

The man was taken to Lake Regional where he was pronounced dead.

KRMS News will pass along further details as they become available.