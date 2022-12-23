Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio

The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on.

As of this post, 6:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power, some 3,000 of which are right here across the Lake of the Ozarks.

Evergy is reporting 4,000 or more customers also without power, but only in the Kansas City area…..the Warsaw district is having no reported issues.

Local community co-op providers including COMO, Laclede, Three Rivers, Gascosage and Southwest Electric are reporting only a handful of power outages at this time.

It’s unknown when power will be restored but crews are working multiple scenes for Ameren at this moment.