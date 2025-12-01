Winter Weather Impacting Traffic, Schools & More Monday Afternoon

The first wintry mix of the season is bringing with it a Winter Weather Advisory, along with several reports of traffic accidents.

Traffic accidents have been reported at highway-54 and route-KK, HWY 42, HWY 7, as well routes A, MM and TT.

The shutdown on highway-42 between Kaiser and Brumley was reportedly due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler.

MoDOT is also out in force trying to clear the roadways, which are showing on the Traveler Information Map as at least partially covered, with the worst of it right now in Camden and Morgan counties.

Multiple schools ended up closing early and many have cancelled afterschool activities through the night.

The highway patrol and local law enforcement is urging drivers who have to get out to use more caution, by giving yourself more time to get to your destinations and to be especially careful on bridges and overpasses.

The Winter Weather Advisory covering the entire lake area is in effect until midnight tonight.