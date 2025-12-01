Firefighters Battle Garage Fire For A Second Time

It’s a deja-vu for Mid-County and Osage Beach firefighters returning to the scene of a garage and house fire just a few hours after putting it out the first time.

The initial call to the 200 block of Sunset Drive was received around 1:30 Friday afternoon with crews remaining on the scene for a couple hours before being called back just before 8:00 Friday night when flames reignited in the attic area.

Fire damage was kept mostly in the attached garage while the home sustain significant smoke damage. Three pets were also killed during the initial call to the house.

The preliminary cause was considered to be accidental starting near some battery chargers in the garage.