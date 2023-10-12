Bridge Work To Affect Traffic At Route 50 Bridge In Jefferson City Now Underway

If you work or have any other business to tend to in Jefferson City, depending on which part of town you will be in, you might have to take a detour or give yourself a little extra time to get to your destination.

“If you are traveling to Jefferson City to go to, say, Lowe’s or the mall or the country club there on the south side of 50, the bridge over Route 50 is closed. So you will need to seek alternate routes, whether that’s 179 or just take Missouri Boulevard all the way into town, depending on where you’re going.”

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says, during that bridge work, the ramps will remain open and available for use if you need to make a right turn.

The closing of the Route-50 bridge is expected to last another seven or eight days.