Chambers Host “Eggs & Issues” Discussion On Human Trafficking At The Lake & Missouri-wide

Becoming a victim can happen in several different ways…through domestic violence, financial exploitation to human and sex trafficking just to name a few.

And it happens right here at Lake of the Ozarks.

It’s also a reason the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed to an “Eggs and Issues Breakfast” representatives from the Lake of the Ozarks Stop Human Trafficking Coalition, the Citizens Against Domestic Violence and a counselor from the Central Ozarks Medical Center.

“We were addressing like victims, you know, victims among us, identifying them not only out and about in our personal lives as well as in the workforce and being able to recognize certain symptoms or behavioral habits, and then also understanding the resources and the support that our community has.”

Chamber Executive Director K-C Cloke goes onto say, if you think you are a victim or know someone who is, it’s critical that you immediately get a report filed with the authorities.