Brumley Haunted House Brings In Tourism From Across The Region

It may not be the Halloween season but do you believe in ghosts?

If not, you might be surprised to find out what is considered to be the most haunted house in the Midwest sits right here at Lake of the Ozarks…about 10 miles from Osage Beach down off Highway 42 on Route-C in Brumley.

It’s called the Castle House which, according to KRMS guest Holly Hobbs…a cultural researcher and psychic medium…is an old house sitting on property which are both full of unexplained energy.

“It’s got really, really active land spirits, right? So things, the energy of the land that it sits on, it has a fascinating history, Civil War history all the way up to now. It was a hospital, it was a doctor’s office multiple times over. It’s over the course of its, you know, 100 and 5200 year old history. And it’s a place where history is just as much alive as today.”

Owners of the property offer paranormal investigations and ghost hunts along with tours of the property which include a pioneer graveyard.

The bottom line, according to Hobbs, whether you are into the paranormal, the Castle House is also considered a big part of living history in the lake area.