Man Wanted For Stealing Copper Wire Now Facing Charges In Miller County

A man wanted in connection to copper theft from a construction site in Eldon has been found and is now facing charges.

According to the Eldon Police Department, officers were called out on Monday to a home construction site, where it was reported that someone cut out and stole $1,500 worth of copper wire.

At some point, officers were able to talk to 36-year-old Darrell Wilhite, and while talking they noted a plastic tote in the yard full of copper wire.

Wilhite informed officers that he had been doing meth when he decided to steal the wire.

Wilhite being charged with Second Degree Burglary, Stealing and First Degree Property Damage, and was being held in the Miller County Jail on a $50,000 bond.