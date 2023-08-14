Buffalo Girl Injured In Boating Accident On Niangua River

An 8-year-old girl from Buffalo, Missouri, is seriously hurt early Saturday afternoon in a boating accident on the Niangua River downstream from the Mount Creek Campgrounds in Laclede County.

The marine division of the highway patrol says it happened when the boat operated by 32-year-old Austin Barber, also from Buffalo, hit two rocks in the water ejecting him and the 8-year-old.

The young girl was then seriously hurt when she was struck by the boat…she was flown to a Springfield hospital.

Barber was not injured.