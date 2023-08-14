Pappa Chubby’s Looks To Expand & Redesign Resort At 26 MM

Another economic expansion is working its way into the Lake Area.

According to a release Papa Chubby’s Food & Booze and the Peaceful Valley Resort have merged under new ownership, who are planning for a totally redesigned facility under the name Papa Chubby’s Lakeside Resort.

The business is located in Sunrise Beach at the 26 Mile Mark inside Cozy Cove.

3D renderings showcase new padded RV spots, Cabins, swimming pools and more.

Those renderings and more details can be seen below: