Burn Bans in Effect for Monday (Feb. 6, 2023)

Fire districts around the lake area are calling for a total ban on any kind of open burning today. A combination of factors…dry weather, low humidity and windy conditions…is creating a “very high fire danger” day. There were several brush fires fueled by those conditions over the weekend in the lake area…the largest covered about 50 acres in the Roach and Macks Creek area. Fire department officials say, when in doubt, call your local district before you attempt to do any burning. Some rain in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday may provide some relief to the current fire danger in the lake area.