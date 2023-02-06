Lake Ozark BOA To Hold Special Session On Proposed Osage River Casino

A special meeting of the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen has been announced to focus on the possibility of casino boat gambling being located within the city limits.

The meeting, on Monday, will consider only one published agenda item…a resolution in support of a Senate Joint Resolution currently making its way through this year’s Missouri General Assembly.

As written, the resolution calls for voters, in November of 2024, to decide the issue of the State authorizing one additional license for a casino boat to be located along the Osage River between the Missouri River and Bagnell Dam.

Currently, the Senate Judiciary Resolution has been read twice and, since, referred to the Emerging Issues Committee for a hearing to take place on Tuesday.

The special board of aldermen meeting to support the issue in Lake Ozark, on Monday, is set to begin at 3:00 in city hall.