Businesses Wanting To Be A Part Of An Upcoming Connect Event Must Register By Monday

Small business owners in the lake area wanting to get together to rub shoulders with other business owners will have that chance coming up Wednesday, October 9th, at the Bridal Cave in Camdenton…but time is running out to register for the free event.

The Missouri Small Business Development Center is teaming up that day with State Fair Community College to host a Quarterly Connect and Collaborate event which will run from 8:30-9:30 that morning.

Business owners need to have an established business and register before this Monday, October 7th, to be part of the event.

You can register by linking onto State Fair’s or the Missouri S-B-D-C websites.