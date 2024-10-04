Wallethub Lists Missouri As # 2 State Nationwide Where Mortgage Rates Are Increasing

With mortgage rates increasing across most of the country between the first and second quarters of this year, based on proprietary data, the personal finance website WalletHub.com has released its report on where the rates are increasing the most.

Where does Missouri stand…?…number-2 according to the report.

WalletHub figures show the second quarter mortgage rate in Missouri stood at 6.3% representing a change of 3.12% between the first and second quarters of the year.

WalletHub goes on to show, despite the increase, it’s still about 1.8% less than the increase in Colorado…the top state for the largest increase.

The mortgage interest rate in Missouri also reflected the 11th-most expensive in the country and 18th among states where mortgage delinquencies are increasing the most.

Missouri Stats

Overall Rank: 2 nd

Average Mortgage Interest Rate in Q2 2024: 6.30%

6.30% Change in Average Mortgage Interest Rate (Q2 2024 vs. Q1 2024): 3.12%

