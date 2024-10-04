Missouri Revenue Showing Increases This Past Month Despite Collections Being Down

Missouri net general revenue for September of this year reflects a 2.9 percent increase, from $1.21 billion in September-2023 to $1.24 billion.

State Budget Director Dan Haug also says, however, net general revenue collections for fiscal-2025 year-to-date declined by four-percent compared to the same time last year,…from $3.14 billion down to $3.02 billion this year.

Across the board…individual income tax collections, sales and use tax collections, and corporate and corporate franchise tax collections were down…while pass through entity tax collections, refunds and all other collections were up.

Full Report:

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for September 2024 increased 2.9 percent compared to those for September 2023, from $1.21 billion last year to $1.24 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2025 fiscal year-to-date declined 4.0 percent compared to September 2023, from $3.14 billion last year to $3.02 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Decreased 6.2 percent for the year, from $1.99 billion last year to $1.87 billion this year.

Decreased 2.5 percent for the month.

Pass Through Entity tax collections

Increased from $0 to $86.1 million this year.

Sales and use tax collections

Decreased 4.5 percent for the year, from $886.2 million last year to $846.5 million this year.

Decreased 1.2 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 2.5 percent for the year, from $236.7 million last year to $230.8 million this year.

Decreased 0.5 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 10.4 percent for the year, from $220.4 million last year to $243.4 million this year.

Increased 29.0 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 34.7 percent for the year, from $191.0 million last year to $257.3 million this year.

Increased 27.4 percent for the month.

Pass-Through Entity tax collections were previously reported within Individual Income, which makes growth in Individual Income tax collections appear artificially low.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

###