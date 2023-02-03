Busses To Return To Annual Lake Mardi Gras Pub Crawl

After a one-year hiatus, buses will once again be part of this year’s Lake of the Ozarks Mardi Gras Pub Crawl.

Lake Area Chamber Executive Director Morgan Crainshaw says the buses are a big reason many travel from all over the state to participate in the crawl.

A pre-party for the main event will take place that Friday night, February 24th, at Dog Days before continuing on Saturday, the 25th, with the kick-off party at the Encore Lakeside Grill and Sky Bar.

Buses will begin rolling between the participating venues at 4:00 and run until midnight with two routes planned.

More information about the Pub Crawl, again the 24th through 26th of this month, can be found on http://Lake.PubCrawl.com or the chamber’s website.

Lake Ozark, MO – Buses are back and will be running Saturday, February 25th for the Annual Lake of the Ozarks Mardi Gras Pub Crawl. This year’s event, sponsored by Bad Donkey Tattoo Co, will take place over a three-day period, February 24 – 26 and will include a pre and kick-off party. Purchase a $20 wristband on Saturday to receive access to buses and each participating venue.

“We are happy to have buses back this year! The buses are a big reason many people travel from all over the state to participate in the crawl,” states event chairman Cole Bradbury. “The last couple of year’s we have had to pivot, and we are looking forward to going back to the traditional crawl many are used to.”

The fun will start Friday evening with a pre-party at Dog Days Bar & Grill and will continue into Saturday’s kick-off party at The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar. Buses will begin to run at 4pm on Saturday and will run until midnight. There will be two routes running, one of which is an Express Route, sponsored by Lake West Excavating, LLC. Pub crawlers may begin to purchase event shirts at participating venues as early as February 8th.

The Lake of the Ozarks Mardi Gras Pub Crawl is presented by the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. For a list of participating venues, event details and for more information, please visit www.LakePubCrawl.com or our Facebook page at FriendsOfTheLakeAreaPubCrawl.