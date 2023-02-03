Cause Of Camdenton House Fire Ruled Accidental

The cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon on Panoramic Drive in Camdenton is being called accidental.

On January 31, 2023, at 4:50 PM, the Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Panoramic Drive in Camdenton. First arriving firefighters found a single-story home with fire coming from the attached garage, a significant amount of ammunition that was being stored in the garage going off, and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters made entry into the home and garage to extinguish the fire. The fire was marked under control approximately 15 minutes after the firefighters arrived on scene. Tankers were used to shuttle water to the fire.

The occupants of the residence were home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported with this fire incident.

The fire is being investigated by the MCFPD Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause of the fire was accidental.

MCFPD responded to the scene with 1 Squad, 1 Engine and 4 Tankers. MCFPD was assisted at the scene with units from Osage Beach Fire Protection District, Camden County Ambulance District, Camdenton Police Department, and Laclede Electric.