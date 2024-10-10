Bust Up A Storm? Not Yet Says Weatherology Meteorologist

Coming on the heels of three hurricanes making landfall along the Gulf coast in just over a couple months, the question comes up…is there any way to bust up a storm in its path…?

The simplified answer, according to Weatherology’s Ray Miller, is not at this time.

“It’s one of the things they try to do is to to absorb the moisture in the storm and stop the tornado from forming and all that. That is very much in the realm of science fiction.”

First it was Debby in early August, followed by Helene just a couple weeks ago and now Milton which has slammed into western Florida.

Miller also says, despite some suggestions which sound viable, they really would do more harm than good.

“Several years ago, a certain politician was mentioning the the potential of dropping a nuclear bomb in a hurricane. All you do in that case is make a radioactive hurricane.”