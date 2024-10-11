fbpx

Camden EMA & First Responders Ready For Emergency Drill At Ozarks Amphitheater

The Camden County Emergency Management Agency and other first responders from around the lake area continue to prepare for “what-if” and “worst case” scenarios.

A tabletop exercise was conducted in late September at the E-M-A office in Camdenton with the backdrop for the exercise being a late evening summer concert at the Ozarks Amphitheater with a capacity crowd.

The exercise covered a large storm which approached the area and spawned an unexpected microburst, 80-mile-per-hour winds, 2-3 inches of rain in less than an hour and subsequent mass pandemonium of concert-goers trying to get out of the venue.

The tabletop will now be continued with a full-scale drill and live-time responses by those involved.

One of the goals of the drill will be reunification efforts for about 400 people caught up in the aftermath.

The full-scale drill is set for next Thursday, October 17th.

