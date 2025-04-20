Busy Weekend for Highway Patrol in the Lake Area

(AS OF 5:30 P.M. ON SUNDAY)

The highway patrol reports at least 11 arrests over the weekend in the lake area…all but one alcohol related.

Patrol reports indicate there were six alleged DWI’s in Camden County, three in Miller County and one in Morgan County.

There was also one arrest for leaving the scene of an accident in Camden County.

The highway patrol also reported at least one traffic accident with moderate injuries. It happened late Friday night on U.S. 50 near MO-135 in Morgan County.