Endangered Silver Advisory Issued by Osage Beach Police Quickly Resolved

An Endangered Silver Advisory issued by Osage Beach police is short-lived over the weekend.

The highway patrol says the alert was first issued just after 7:00 Saturday night after a missing adult incident at a location on Skyview Drive in Roach involving an 81-year-old man who was described as having dementia.

The man’s phone later pinged in the area of Ava, Missouri, and in Ozark County.

The Endangered Silver Advisory was then cancelled when the man was located and safe around 8:45, also Saturday night.