Strong Storms Begin To Cause Power Outages Across The Lake Area

Strong storms are continuing to cause power outages across the Lake Region.

As of 5PM, there were over 3,600 people without power, the majority of which are in Morgan and Camden Counties.

Crews are already on the scene for most of the areas affected, which are seeing downed power lines due to high winds and other activities.

For more on the latest restoration efforts and the areas without power, click on your local electric provider’s outage map below for more information.

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/external/default.html

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://outagemap.ameren.com/external/default.html