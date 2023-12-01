By Sunday Night Mizzou Should Know Which Bowl Game They’ve Secured As Well Other Teams

By Sunday night we will have bowl destinations secured.

We will have the final four in the college football playoff announced as well.

And that could impact where and who Mizzou will play in their bowl game.

More than likely a New Year’s six opponent although that’s not completely locked down.

The results of Saturday’s conference championships will impact that.

The big one the SEC title game number one Georgia looking for three straight national championships.

They’ll take on the Alabama Crimson tide.

They have not lost since week two when they fell to Texas at home.

Texas very much in the mix still they play Oklahoma State in the big 12 championship.

Michigan unbeaten will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes for the right to be declared big 10 champions.

Florida State undefeated in the ACC championship but their compromise team without their Heisman nominee quarterback.