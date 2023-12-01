Hometown Hoops Canceled Thursday Night After Power Failure

The continuation of the ongoing “Hometown Hoops” games heard on Classic Country 104.9 getting the night off Thursday, following power issues in Eugene.

Just before kick off, the power went dark and stayed that way for a while…prompting officials to cancel last night’s events.

Three Rivers Electric Cooperative provides power in that part of the region, however, there’s been no report as to why power was lost at this time.

Action is set to resume today for the 2nd to last leg of the Eugene Tournament.

Other hometown games we’re covering include Eldon, Camdenton & Osage.

The schedule of those games can be found below:

November 28 to December 2 – Eugene Tournament

December 5 – Buffalo @ Eldon

December 12 – Sullivan @ Eldon

December 15 – Salem @ Camdenton

December 18 – Camdenton @ Osage