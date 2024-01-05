California Missouri Man Facing Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Fri. Jan 5th, 2024
A California, Missouri, man faces felony charges after being pulled over Wednesday evening for a routine traffic stop along Bagnell Dam Boulevard at the 54-connector road.
A probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse alleges that 42-year-old Ernest Blair, Senior, was observed to have thrown what appeared to be a baggie out the driver’s side window before stopping in a nearby parking lot.
No contraband was reported as being found in the vehicle.
However, two other officers assisting at the scene were able to find the baggy with a crystal substance inside and a broken smoking device containing residue which field-tested as meth.
Blair was taken into custody and transported to the Miller County Jail.
He has since been formally charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia…both are felonies.
As of late Wednesday morning, Blair remained in custody without a bond.