California Missouri Man Facing Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

A California, Missouri, man faces felony charges after being pulled over Wednesday evening for a routine traffic stop along Bagnell Dam Boulevard at the 54-connector road.

A probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse alleges that 42-year-old Ernest Blair, Senior, was observed to have thrown what appeared to be a baggie out the driver’s side window before stopping in a nearby parking lot.

No contraband was reported as being found in the vehicle.

However, two other officers assisting at the scene were able to find the baggy with a crystal substance inside and a broken smoking device containing residue which field-tested as meth.

Blair was taken into custody and transported to the Miller County Jail.

He has since been formally charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia…both are felonies.

As of late Wednesday morning, Blair remained in custody without a bond.