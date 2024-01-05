Calls For Service Remain High During Winter Leaving Law Enforcement Short On People

With calls for law enforcement services not really slowing down this time of year like in years past, sheriff’s offices around the lake area are currently making-do with available staffing.

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the numbers could be worse with the advertised starting pay scales but, for the most part, his office is still in pretty good shape.

“Deputies, I usually don’t have a problem keeping them…. Jail? The pay is not the greatest. It’s hard to keep them. We got a decent raise last year for them, so hopefully we can get another one this year.”

Gregorie goes on to say that he also has one open spot in the front office area.

Anyone with interest in checking out a job within the sheriff’s office should contact the office directly.

Much of the information is also available on the offices various websites.